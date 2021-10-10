Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

