Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

