Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays cut HeidelbergCement from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.