Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

REPYY stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

