Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

TS opened at $22.20 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.