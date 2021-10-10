Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.