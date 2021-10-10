Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.