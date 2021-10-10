Zacks Investment Research Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.73.

NICE stock opened at $264.52 on Thursday. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.