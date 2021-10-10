Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OM. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of OM opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

