Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Hold”

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YY. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

YY opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,553,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in JOYY by 173.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

