Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

