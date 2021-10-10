Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KSPN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

