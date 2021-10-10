Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $9,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

