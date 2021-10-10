Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 1701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.