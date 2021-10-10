ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Tops $30,222.87

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $30,222.87 and $1,129.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

