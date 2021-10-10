ZooKeeper Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $954,738.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 58,978,824 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

