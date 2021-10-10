Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $496,653.06 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $255.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

