Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ZRSEF stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.75. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $287.65 and a twelve month high of $547.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.45.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

