Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

