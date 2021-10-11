-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

