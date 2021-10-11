$0.25 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,178. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.