$0.25 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.20. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.75. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

