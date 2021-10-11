-$0.30 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 818,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,333. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

