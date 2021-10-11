$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 4,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,771. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

