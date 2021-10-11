$0.38 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,780,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 628,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.48 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

