$0.38 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 3,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

