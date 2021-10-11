$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 3,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,905. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

