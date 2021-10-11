$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

