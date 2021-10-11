$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

