$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.