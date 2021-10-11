-$1.18 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

