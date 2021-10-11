$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy also reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP remained flat at $$25.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

