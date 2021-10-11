$1.70 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.75. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 549,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

