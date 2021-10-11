1,118 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $301.33 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

