11,265 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,265 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.