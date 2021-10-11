1,182 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 193.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.