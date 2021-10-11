12,600 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 691.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 722.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,992 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

