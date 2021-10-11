134,667 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,233.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 322,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

