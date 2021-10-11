14,600 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.