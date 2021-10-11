180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 931 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $128.75. 16,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,569. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.