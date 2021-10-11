180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. 15,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,371. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85.

