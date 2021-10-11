18,470 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

