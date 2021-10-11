$2.99 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.07. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,111. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $404.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

