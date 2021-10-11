21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,081,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $3,230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

