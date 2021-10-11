21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

VNET stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,870,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

