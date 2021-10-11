22,700 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

