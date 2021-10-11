22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.92 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

