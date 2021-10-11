$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.73 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.43. 3,046,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,480. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

