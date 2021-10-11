27,262 Shares in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 34.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

