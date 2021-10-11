27,430 Shares in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Investar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $21.68 on Monday. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $225.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

